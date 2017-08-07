On Our Radar

CPI Seen Up in July -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 1500 Consumer Credit Jun +$15.0B (8) +$18.4B

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jul 103.5 (7) 103.6

1000 Job Openings Jun 5.71M (4) 5.67M

& Labor Turnover

Wednesday 0830 Productivity (Preliminary) 2Q +0.6% (22) +0.0%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +1.0% (22) +2.2%*

1000 Wholesale Inventories Jun +0.6% (10) +0.4%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 5 240K (18) 240K

0830 Producer Price Index Jul +0.2% (21) +0.1%

-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (19) +0.1%

1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jul -$70B (3) -$113B**

Friday 0830 Consumer Price Index Jul +0.2% (25) +0.0%

-- ex food & energy Jul +0.2% (25) +0.1%

*1Q Revised Reading

**July 2016 Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

