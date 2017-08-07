China July Export Growth Slows but up for Fifth-Straight Month

China's exports in yuan terms grew 11.2% in July from a year earlier, following a 17.3% gain in June, official data showed Tuesday.

Imports in July expanded 14.7% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 23.1% rise in June, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus last month widened to 321.2 billion yuan ($47.8 billion) from a CNY294.3 billion surplus in June.

Trade figures in dollars terms are due later in the day.

-- Grace Zhu

?BEIJING--China's exports grew for a fifth straight month in July, but at a slower pace, suggesting a possible softening of external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy.

Exports, in dollar terms, increased 7.2% in July from a year earlier, following growth of 11.3% in June, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday.

A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the value of shipments overseas would grow 10.5%.

Imports in July expanded 11.0% from a year earlier, compared with a 17.2% expansion in June. The rise was smaller than the poll's forecast for a 16.4% gain.

China's trade surplus in July widened to $46.74 billion from $42.77 billion the previous month, largely matching a median forecast for a $46.4 billion surplus.??

