China July Export Growth Slows but up for Fifth-Straight Month

?BEIJING--China's exports grew for a fifth straight month in July, but at a slower pace, suggesting a possible softening of external demand for goods from the world's second-largest economy.

Exports, in dollar terms, increased 7.2% in July from a year earlier, following growth of 11.3% in June, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday.

A poll of economists by The Wall Street Journal had forecast the value of shipments overseas would grow 10.5%.

Imports in July expanded 11.0% from a year earlier, compared with a 17.2% expansion in June. The rise was smaller than the poll's forecast for a 16.4% gain.

China's trade surplus in July widened to $46.74 billion from $42.77 billion the previous month, largely matching a median forecast for a $46.4 billion surplus.??

-- Grace Zhu

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 07, 2017 23:11 ET (03:11 GMT)