Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade and Inflation, U.S. Productivity

The week ahead features an influx of data from China, including foreign-exchange, inflation and trade numbers. In the U.S., the Labor Department will release second-quarter productivity figures and the July consumer-price index report.

Republican Effort to Overturn Arbitration Rule at Risk

As the Senate approaches a vote to overturn a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule, some Republicans have expressed reservations.

Brexit Uncertainty Shadows Bank of England's Every Move

The failure of wages to rise despite dropping unemployment makes it hard for central banks to know when interest-rate increases might be needed to offset inflation. In the U.K., Brexit makes it an even harder call.

Penalties Against Wall Street Are Down Sharply in 2017

Regulators levied far fewer fines over financial misconduct in the first half of 2017 compared with a year earlier. Reasons include a business-friendly shift under President Trump and the winding down of cases from the financial crisis.

Hot-Stock Rally Tests the Patience of a Choosy Lot: Value Investors

Value investing is mired in one of its worst stretches on record, prompting concerns that the investment style favored by generations of fund managers is losing its effectiveness.

Hedge Fund Sees Opportunity in Commodities

London-based Arion Investment Management in planning to launch its first commodities hedge fund to trade base and precious metals in October.

Strong Employment Data Add to Rosy View of Economy

The U.S. economy is hitting a sweet spot seldom seen in past expansions, posting in July a record 82nd straight month of job creation and an unemployment rate at a 16-year low, despite slow growth in output.

Dow Industrials Post 8th Record in a Row

Blue-chip stocks ended the week at a fresh record, buoyed by a jobs report that showed employers continued hiring at a healthy rate in July.

The Market Really Is Different This Time

The market has hit Dow 22000 not because of the individual investors Wall Street calls "the dumb money" but in spite of them.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrows 5.9%

The U.S. trade gap narrowed sharply in June as a strengthening global economy pushes up demand for American exports overseas.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)