Agile Group Plans to Issue U.S. Dollar-Denominated Bonds

Property developer Agile Group Holdings Ltd. (3383.HK) said Monday it plans to issue U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and will use the net proceeds to refinance part of the 2014 U.S. dollar-denominated notes.

The Hong Kong-listed developer said completion of the proposed issue is subject to market conditions and investors' interests. Standard Chartered Bank, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd., ABCI Capital Ltd. and China Securities (International) Corporate Finance Co. Ltd. are the joint bookrunners of the deal, it said.

August 06, 2017 20:39 ET (00:39 GMT)