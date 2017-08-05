What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 5, 2017).

Sessions promised to crack down on leakers of classified information and said the Justice Department would review policies on subpoenaing news organizations.

Maduro brushed aside international condemnation and installed a new assembly critics say will crush Venezuela's democracy.

An appeals court overturned sentences imposed on three ex-Blackwater security guards for the 2007 shooting deaths of 14 Iraqis.

The EU slapped sanctions on Russian officials and firms connected to the illegal transfer of gas turbines to the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

The U.S. plans to stress its engagement with Asia on regional security at a summit this weekend.

Two men facing terrorism charges in Australia were part of an attempt to put an explosive on a flight last month, in a plot directed by Islamic State, police said.

U.S. hacking charges against a U.K. computer whiz hailed for slowing the WannaCry attack have stunned and divided the cybersecurity community.

Pennsylvania's treasurer authorized a $750 million lifeline, as lawmakers struggle to agree on how to close a $2.2 billion shortfall.

