What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 5, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. in July posted a record 82nd straight month of job creation and an unemployment rate at a 16-year low, despite slow growth in output.

The Dow rose 66.71 to a fresh record of 22092.81, buoyed by the jobs report.

Shkreli, the scorned drug executive, was convicted of securities fraud involving two hedge funds he managed and a firm he founded.

ADP fired an unusual salvo against Ackman, making the first strike in what is shaping up to be a nasty fight over the firm's leadership.

Google is developing technology to let publishers create visual-oriented media content along the lines of Snapchat's news product.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota's move to build a factory in the U.S., part of a larger plan to boost output in Mexico and Canada, won praise from Trump.

Berkshire's earnings fell 15%, dragged down by lower investment gains and a loss in its insurance-underwriting segment.

Elliott disclosed a 6% stake in NXP, a signal it plans to push Qualcomm to raise its offer for the chip maker.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)