Recalls this week: iPhone cases, children's building sets

More than 250,000 glitter iPhone cases are being recalled because glitter can leak, causing skin irritation and burns. Other recalled consumer products include children's building sets with a magnet hazard and charcoal grills with flammable paint.

Here's a more detailed look:

IPHONE CASES

DETAILS: All liquid glitter mobile phone cases for iPhone 6, 6s and 7. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. They were sold in various styles and colors and measure about 5.5 inches by 2.75 inches. The model number and UPC can be found on the product's packaging. They were sold at Amazon, Henri Bendel, MixBin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria's Secret stores nationwide and online from October 2015 through June 2017. Details on model numbers and UPC's can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/MixBin-Electronics-Recalls-iPhone-Cases

WHY: Liquid and glitter can leak out of the cases, causing skin irritation and burns to consumers.

INCIDENTS: 24 reports worldwide of skin irritation or chemical burns, including 19 in the U.S. One consumer reported permanent scarring from a chemical burn and another consumer reported chemical burns and swelling to her leg, face, neck, chest, upper body and hand

HOW MANY: About 263,000 in the U.S., about 11,400 in Canada and 400 in Mexico.

FOR MORE: Call MixBin Electronics at 855-215-4935 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit https://phonecaserecall.expertinquiry.com/ or www.getmixbin.com and click on "Recall Information."

CHILDREN'S BUILDING SETS

DETAILS: Two styles of Panelcraft Rainbow magnetic building sets: Rainbow Dream Builder and Rainbow Solid Builder. They were sold at Discount School Supply, Kaplan Early Learning Co., Panelcraft and Tout About Toys from November 2016 through January 2017.

WHY: The building sets' corner welds can break, allowing the panels and frames to separate and release magnets during play. When released, exposed magnets can create a choking hazard.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call Panelcraft at 888-288-7615 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.panelcraft.com and click on "Contact Us."

CHILDREN'S PAJAMAS

DETAILS: Sweet Bamboo's Children's 50 percent polyester and 50 percent viscose from bamboo, woven two-piece, short-sleeve shirt and pant pajama sets. The pajama sets were sold in four colors: dark blue gingham, light blue gingham, purple gingham and black pin dot. The pajamas tops have white buttons down the front and the bottoms have an elastic waistband. The pajamas were sold in sizes 12 to 18 months, 18 to 24 months, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5 and 6 years. They were sold at children's boutique stores nationwide and at www.mysweetbamboo.com from February 2016 through May 2017.

WHY: The children's pajamas fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 500.

FOR MORE: Call Sweet Bamboo at 888-408-2822 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday or visit www.mysweetbamboo.com and click on "Product Recall" at the bottom of the page.

CHARCOAL GRILLS

DETAILS: Living Traditions mini barrel charcoal grills. Model number SXB1501 and UPC code 00000 19877 are printed on the product's packaging. They were sold at Fred's stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from January 2017 through June 2017.

WHY: The exterior paint on the grill can ignite, posing a fire hazard

INCIDENTS: Two reports of paint on the exterior of the grill igniting. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 2,000.

FOR MORE: Call Fred's at 800-374-7417 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit www.fredsinc.com and click on the "Recall Information" banner.

FURNITURE

DETAILS: RH's Smythson Shagreen Collection of side tables, square and rectangle coffee tables, dressers, beds, nightstands and sideboards. The item number is printed on a white sticker on the bottom or back of the furniture. They were sold at RH outlet stores nationwide and online at www.RH.com and www.RHmodern.com from December 2015 through June 2017. Additional details on the items and item numbers can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/RH-Recalls-Furniture .

WHY: The metal trim on the furniture can detach from the edges and create sharp points, posing injury and laceration hazards.

INCIDENTS: 29 reports of the metal trim detaching from the furniture, resulting in three puncture wounds and one abrasion.

HOW MANY: About 9,400 in the U.S. and about 300 in Canada.

FOR MORE: Call RH at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Saturday, send email to recall@rh.com or visit www.rh.com and click "Safety Recalls" at the bottom of the page.

CHILDREN'S ROBES

DETAILS: Richie House-branded children's 100-percent polyester robes. They were sold in youth sizes 4/5 through 12/14 and in four different color/print combinations: red with dog print, blue with butterfly print, pink and white with white polka dots and solid pink. The robes have long-sleeves, a belt and two front pockets. The red robe comes with a hood. "Richie House Los Angeles" and the size are printed on a label sewn into the neck of the robe. They were sold at Amazon.com from December 2015 through March 2017.

WHY: The children's robes fail to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

INCIDENTS: None reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,500.

FOR MORE: Call Richie House at 844-742-1303 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, send email to info@richiehouse.com or visit www.richiehouse.com and click on "Recall Info" at the top of the page.