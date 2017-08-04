U.S. Adds 209,000 Positions, Jobless Rate at 16-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a healthy rate in July and the unemployment rate fell to match a 16-year-low, a show of lasting vitality for the labor market.

U.S. Trade Gap Narrows 5.9%

The U.S. trade gap narrowed sharply in June as a strengthening global economy pushes up demand for American exports overseas.

U.S. Stock Futures Extend Gains After Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures extended gains Friday after the monthly jobs report showed employers continued hiring at a healthy rate in July.

Canada's Jobless Rate Hits Near Nine-Year Low in July

Canada's unemployment rate fell in July to its lowest level in nearly nine years as the economy added jobs for an eighth straight month, although at a slower pace compared to recent months.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

Oil Falls as Oversupply Concerns Linger

Oil prices continued to slide, as investors again worried that OPEC was failing to rein in output and make a dent in the ongoing global supply glut.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Americans Are Saving Less Than Previously Thought

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

CFPB Unveils New Ways for Banks to Disclose Overdraft Fees

Banks can overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft fees to customers using new guidelines released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)