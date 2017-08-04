Jobs Report Grips Markets
Continue Reading Below
Markets were quiet Friday as investors waited for the U.S. monthly jobs report due later in the day.
Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks
Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.
Japanese Wages Fall First Time in 13 Months
Overall Japanese wages fell in June for the first time in 13 months, government data showed Friday, hit by a drop in bonus payments.
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Australia's RBA Cuts GDP Forecasts on A$ Rise
Australia's central bank Friday trimmed its near-term forecasts for economic growth, saying a recent surge in the Australian dollar will stymie the pace of recovery.
Special Counsel Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Russia Probe
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter.
Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chairman and Two Commissioners
The Senate confirmed J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two commissioners-one Republican and one Democrat.
Fed Aims to Cut Back Requirements for Bank Directors
The Federal Reserve proposed scaling back the requirements it places on boards of directors at banks, its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.
LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes
The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.
CFPB Unveils New Ways for Banks to Disclose Overdraft Fees
Banks can overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft fees to customers using new guidelines released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Multiemployer Pension Insurance To Hit $80 Billion Deficit by 2026 - PBGC
More than a million current and former union workers could lose monthly benefits due to deteriorating pension plans and a projected shortfall in pension insurance funding, according to a report by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 04, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)