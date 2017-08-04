Stock Markets Look to U.S. Jobs Report for Direction

Stocks continued to struggle for direction amid slow late-summer trading, as investors paused following strong gains this year and ahead of the U.S. employment report due later Friday.

Australia's RBA Cuts GDP Forecasts on A$ Rise

Australia's central bank Friday trimmed its near-term forecasts for economic growth, saying a recent surge in the Australian dollar will stymie the pace of recovery.

Japanese Wages Fall First Time in 13 Months

Overall Japanese wages fell in June for the first time in 13 months, government data showed Friday, hit by a drop in bonus payments.

CFPB Unveils New Ways for Banks to Disclose Overdraft Fees

Banks can overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft fees to customers using new guidelines released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Special Counsel Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter.

Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chairman and Two Commissioners

The Senate confirmed J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two commissioners-one Republican and one Democrat.

Fed Aims to Cut Back Requirements for Bank Directors

The Federal Reserve proposed scaling back the requirements it places on boards of directors at banks, its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Multiemployer Pension Insurance To Hit $80 Billion Deficit by 2026 - PBGC

More than a million current and former union workers could lose monthly benefits due to deteriorating pension plans and a projected shortfall in pension insurance funding, according to a report by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation.

Bond Upgrades Relieve Pressure on Commodity Firms

Commodity companies have seen their bond ratings improve amid cost cuts, rebounding energy prices and a stronger global economy. The result: bolstered balance sheets and more financial flexibility.

