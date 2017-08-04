Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

CFPB Unveils New Ways for Banks to Disclose Overdraft Fees

Banks can overhaul how they explain checking account overdraft fees to customers using new guidelines released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Online Lender Prosper in Talks on Deal That Would Slash Its Value

Under the proposed transaction, Chinese conglomerate Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group would invest $50 million for a roughly 10% stake in Prosper Marketplace, a company that had been valued at $1.9 billion.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Ensco Shareholder Urges Rejection of Atwood Oceanics Deal

A shareholder of Ensco PLC urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc.

Fannie, Freddie Signal Possible Payment Delay

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this week signaled they might not make their quarterly dividend payment to the Treasury Department at the end of September-a move that could divert about $5 billion from federal coffers just as the government's debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chairman and Two Commissioners

The Senate confirmed J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two commissioners-one Republican and one Democrat.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger profit for its second quarter, boosted by limited medical spending and better-than-expected results from Affordable Care Act programs intended to reduce insurers' risk on health-law insurance plans.

SoFi Hints at IPO, Reports Record Results

Social Finance Inc. posted record earnings and loan volume in the second quarter, as the privately held company's chief executive hinted that it is moving closer to an initial public offering.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Andrew Hall, one of the world's most prominent oil bulls, is shutting down his main hedge fund, the latest reckoning for a Wall Street trader who struck out on his own.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)