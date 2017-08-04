Ensco Shareholder Urges Rejection of Atwood Oceanics Deal

A shareholder of Ensco PLC urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc.

'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

Fannie, Freddie Signal Possible Payment Delay

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this week signaled they might not make their quarterly dividend payment to the Treasury Department at the end of September-a move that could divert about $5 billion from federal coffers just as the government's debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chairman and Two Commissioners

The Senate confirmed J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two commissioners-one Republican and one Democrat.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger profit for its second quarter, boosted by limited medical spending and better-than-expected results from Affordable Care Act programs intended to reduce insurers' risk on health-law insurance plans.

SoFi Hints at IPO, Reports Record Results

Social Finance Inc. posted record earnings and loan volume in the second quarter, as the privately held company's chief executive hinted that it is moving closer to an initial public offering.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Andrew Hall, one of the world's most prominent oil bulls, is shutting down his main hedge fund, the latest reckoning for a Wall Street trader who struck out on his own.

Square: Don't Overpay for Payments Hype

Payments company Square turned in a solid quarter, but its shares are just too expensive.

Fed Aims to Cut Back Requirements for Bank Directors

The Federal Reserve proposed scaling back the requirements it places on boards of directors at banks, its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.

ETFs Are Taking Flight From NYSE Platform

The NYSE, long the dominant listing venue for U.S. exchange-traded funds, is on track to lose ETF listings for a second straight year as competing exchanges vie for a larger slice of the fast-growing industry.

August 04, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)