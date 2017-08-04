Oil Falls as Oversupply Concerns Linger

Oil prices continued to slide, as investors again worried that OPEC was failing to rein in output and make a dent in the ongoing global supply glut.

Oil Price Forecasts Cut by Banks

Banks have cut their forecasts on Brent and U.S. oil prices for a third consecutive month, doubting that the recent fall in stockpiles will last.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Dover Explores Strategic Alternatives for Most of Its Energy Business

Dover is exploring strategic options for most of its energy business, including a sale, spinoff or a merger. A sale could fetch between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Andrew Hall, one of the world's most prominent oil bulls, is shutting down his main hedge fund, the latest reckoning for a Wall Street trader who struck out on his own.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Bill Perkins Is the 'Last Cowboy' Betting on Volatile Gas Markets

Bill Perkins, natural gas trader and founder of Skylar Capital Management LP, embraces volatility, preferring to make money with a few monster trades while computers grind out small gains.

Vanguard Natural Resources Emerges From Bankruptcy Protection

Texas oil-and-gas company Vanguard Natural Resources emerged from chapter 11 protection this week under the ownership of its previous bondholders.

Puerto Rico Gasport Project Stalls

A $380 million offshore gas project in Puerto Rico is stalling, caught up in the fallout from a $9 billion utility bankruptcy.

Ensco Shareholder Urges Rejection of Atwood Oceanics Deal

A shareholder of Ensco PLC urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics Inc.

August 04, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)