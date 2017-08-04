Buffett's Berkshire Reports 15% Profit Drop

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a 15% decline in its second-quarter profit, dragged down by lower investment gains and a loss in its insurance underwriting segment.

Martin Shkreli Found Guilty in Securities-Fraud Trial

A federal jury in Brooklyn, N.Y., found Martin Shkreli guilty of three counts related to securities fraud and acquitted him of five others, following a five-week trial that laid bare the former pharmaceutical executive's business practices.

Google Is Developing Technology for Snapchat-Like Media Content

Google is developing technology to let publishers create visual-oriented media content along the lines of Snapchat's "Discover," upping the ante in a race among tech giants to dominate news dissemination on smartphones.

Wells Fargo Expected to Face More Regulatory Sanctions

Wells Fargo is expected to face further regulatory sanctions due to its latest scandal over improperly charging customers for certain auto insurance.

Former VW Compliance Executive Pleads Guilty in Emissions Case

A former Volkswagen compliance executive pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from his role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions-cheating deception.

For Toyota, New U.S. Factory Offers More Than Plaudits From Trump

Toyota's decision to team up with Mazda on a $1.6 billion factory won praise from President Trump, but it is just one facet of a larger plan that also involves boosting production of trucks and SUVs in Mexico and Canada.

ADP Takes Swipe at Ackman, Setting Stage for a Fight

ADP launched a broadside against William Ackman in what is shaping up to be a nasty fight over the human-resource software giant's leadership.

Blue Apron Shares Plunge on Layoff Notice

Blue Apron Holdings's stock fell to a record low after the meal-kit company said it would close a New Jersey fulfillment center, eliminating or relocating roughly a quarter of its workforce.

Elliott's NXP Stake Pushes Qualcomm to Raise Bid

Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a 6% stake in NXP Semiconductors NV, a signal it plans to push Qualcomm Inc. to raise its $39 billion offer to acquire the world's largest developer of chips for automobiles.

Potbelly Hangs 'For Sale' Sign

Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp. is considering putting itself up for sale, making it the latest restaurant chain to run into trouble as Americans dine out less.

