Google Is Developing Technology for Snapchat-Like Media Content

Google is developing technology to let publishers create visual-oriented media content along the lines of Snapchat's "Discover," upping the ante in a race among tech giants to dominate news dissemination on smartphones.

Wells Fargo Expected to Face More Regulatory Sanctions

Wells Fargo is expected to face further regulatory sanctions due to its latest scandal over improperly charging customers for certain auto insurance.

Former VW Compliance Executive Pleads Guilty in Emissions Case

A former Volkswagen compliance executive pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from his role in the German auto maker's yearslong emissions-cheating deception.

Toyota Gets on Trump's Good Side With $1.6 Billion Factory

Toyota and Mazda said they would buy $455 million stakes in one another and team up on a $1.6 billion U.S. factory.

ADP Takes Swipe at Ackman, Setting Stage for a Fight

ADP launched a broadside against William Ackman in what is shaping up to be a nasty fight over the human-resource software giant's leadership.

Blue Apron Shares Plunge on Layoff Notice

Blue Apron Holdings's stock fell to a record low after the meal-kit company said it would close a New Jersey fulfillment center, eliminating or relocating roughly a quarter of its workforce.

Elliott's NXP Stake Pushes Qualcomm to Raise Bid

Elliott Management Corp. disclosed a 6% stake in NXP Semiconductors NV, a signal it plans to push Qualcomm Inc. to raise its $39 billion offer to acquire the world's largest developer of chips for automobiles.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Potbelly Hangs 'For Sale' Sign

Sandwich maker Potbelly Corp. is considering putting itself up for sale, making it the latest restaurant chain to run into trouble as Americans dine out less.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

August 04, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)