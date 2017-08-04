Toyota, Mazda to Invest in Each Other

Toyota and Mazda said they would buy $455 million stakes in one another and team up on a $1.6 billion U.S. factory.

Bill Ackman Pushing for Board Seats to Control ADP

Automatic Data Processing has rejected a request from Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital to take half of its board seats, in the latest of recent examples of activist investors looking to force changes at companies.

RBS Posts First Half-Year Profit in Three Years

Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a net profit for the first half of 2017, as a series of one-off costs melted away.

Saudi Aramco in Talks to Buy PetroChina Refinery Stake

Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion.

Blackstone, CVC to Buy Paysafe for $3.9 Billion

Blackstone and CVC said they have struck a deal to acquire online-payments processor Paysafe for $3.89 billion amid a wave of consolidation in the sector.

Pearson to Ax 3,000 Jobs, Slash Dividend

Education company Pearson said it plans to cut around 3,000 jobs and would slash its dividend, as tough conditions in the industry are forcing it to reshape its business.

J&F Investimentos to Sell its Dairy Business Vigor Alimentos to Mexico's Grupo Lala

Brazilian holding firm J&F Investimentos said it signed an agreement to sell its dairy business Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexican dairy products company Grupo Lala SAB for about $1.8 billion.

Google, Twitter to Crack Down on Terror-Related Content in Indonesia

Google and Twitter agreed to better police controversial online content including posts by extremists after Indonesia threatened to shut down social-media and messaging apps if they failed to stop users from spreading such content.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Latest Food Makers to See Sales Drop

Kraft Heinz and Kellogg Co. joined the litany of food makers plagued by lackluster U.S. sales in the second quarter.

Online Lender Prosper in Talks on Deal That Would Slash Its Value

Under the proposed transaction, Chinese conglomerate Linca Industrial (Fujian) Group would invest $50 million for a roughly 10% stake in Prosper Marketplace, a company that had been valued at $1.9 billion.

