Materials Stocks Up on Jobs Report - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose after a strong U.S. jobs report. U.S. employers added 209,000 workers in July, ahead of economist estimates. The unemployment rate returned to 4.3% after ticking up in June and, while wage inflation remained muted, the report suggested inflation could soon pick up. Brazilian holding firm J&F Investimentos agreed to sell its dairy business to Mexican dairy giant Grupo Lala for about $1.8 billion. International miners that expanded in Tanzania because of the low taxes and regulatory environment are finding President John Magufuli, elected two years ago, eager to redistribute a share of mining revenue.
August 04, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)