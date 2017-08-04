Energy Shares Rise After Jobs Report - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers ticked up in the wake of a strong U.S. jobs report. The report, which said about 209,000 workers were added to payrolls in July, inspired hope that rising demand would diminish an oil glut that seems to have survived production cuts at home and abroad. State oil giant Saudi Aramco is in talks to purchase a stake in one of PetroChina's refineries, in a deal that could be valued at as much as $2 billion. A shareholder of Ensco urged others to vote against the company's deal to acquire fellow offshore-drilling contractor Atwood Oceanics.
August 04, 2017 16:32 ET (20:32 GMT)