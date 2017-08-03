Watch Live: President Trump participates in Dept. of Veterans Affairs event

Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (25) +222K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (24) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jul +0.3% (19) +0.2%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.1B (20) $46.5B

*all private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

