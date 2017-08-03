Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (25) +222K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (24) 4.4%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages* Jul +0.3% (19) +0.2%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.1B (20) $46.5B
*all private-sector workers
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 03, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)