Stock Rally Fades, Pound Falls on BOE Decision

Dow poised to stall near record high

-- Pound drops after Bank of England leaves rates unchanged

-- European earnings mixed

A rally in global stocks stalled Thursday while the British pound came under pressure after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, but with fewer officials backing an increase.

Futures pointed to a flat opening for the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it climbed above the 22000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Markets across Asia declined, led lower by South Korea, as index giant Samsung Electronics fell and investors anticipated higher taxes, while the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.1% in afternoon trading.

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.3133 after officials at the Bank of England voted to keep rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25% despite signaling that the long era of easy money is gradually drawing to a close. Yields on 10-year gilts also fell, to 1.173% from 1.240% previously.

The pound started falling in European afternoon trading when investors saw that only two BOE officials had dissented in favor of a rate increase, said Thu Lan Nguyen, analyst at Commerzbank AG. "Some anticipated there would be three dissenting," she said.

The central bank also lowered its 2017 U.K. economic growth forecast to 1.7% from 1.9% in May. The 2018 forecast was reduced to 1.6% from 1.7%.

"GDP growth remains sluggish in the near term, as the squeeze on the households' real incomes continues to weigh on consumption," said BOE Gov. Mark Carney in a press conference after the rate announcement, even as he said he anticipated raising interest rates faster than investors currently expect.

Declines in the pound helped push the export-heavy FTSE 100 index up 0.7%, led by exporters such as Shire PLC, British American Tobacco PLC and AstraZeneca PLC.

In U.S. premarket trading, shares of Tesla Inc. jumped around 6% after the electric-car company reiterated its plans to sell more vehicles during the second half of the year. Shares of American International Group Inc. also rose after it posted better-than-expected second-quarter operating results.

The Dow topped 22000 on Wednesday for the first time, its 32nd record of the year, as stocks benefited from a buoyant global economy, a weaker dollar and a solid earnings season.

European stocks have struggled in recent sessions amid a climbing euro and mixed corporate results. German conglomerate Siemens AG fell 2.6% Thursday after its second results were slightly weaker than analysts had expected. Italy's UniCredit SpA was one of the biggest gainers, up 5.9% after it reported a higher second-quarter profit.

In Asia, South Korean stocks led the way lower, with the Kospi down 1.7% after recently topping highs set in 2011. A big pressure point was Samsung Electronics, which fell 2.5% -- erasing its gains for the week -- as the Samsung conglomerate's de facto head testified for the first time at his corruption trial.

Some analysts said the prospect of higher corporate and personal income taxes under the country's new leadership has also put pressure on the index. South Korea's government is planning to raise taxes on wealthy individuals and large companies, the first increase in the country's corporate-tax rate since 1991.

Meanwhile, a decline in technology shares weighed down Asian bourses after they climbed Wednesday following Apple's strong quarterly report.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell around 0.3%, while Taiwan's Taiex declined 0.5% after hitting 27-year highs a day earlier.

Kenan Machado and Demi Guo contributed to this article.

August 03, 2017 09:34 ET (13:34 GMT)