Special Counsel Mueller Impanels Washington Grand Jury in Russia Probe

Continue Reading Below

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 elections, a sign that his inquiry is growing in intensity and entering a new phase, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks Mixed, but Dow Keeps Winning Streak

Earnings results from dozens of big U.S. corporations pulled major stock indexes in different directions Thursday, but the Dow industrials rose for the eighth straight session.

BOE Signals Rates to Rise Faster Than Markets Expect

The Bank of England joined other major central banks in signaling that a long era of easy money is gradually drawing to a close, saying that it anticipates raising interest rates in the U.K. at a faster pace than investors currently expect.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Confirms Giancarlo as CFTC Chairman, Two Commissioners

The Senate confirmed J. Christopher Giancarlo as chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and approved two commissioners-one Republican and one Democrat.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 5,000

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market's steady expansion has room to run.

Fed Aims to Cut Back Requirements for Bank Directors

The Federal Reserve proposed scaling back the requirements it places on boards of directors at banks, its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in July

U.S. service-sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year last month.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose in June

Orders for manufactured goods increased 3% to a seasonally adjusted $481.1 billion in June, the Commerce Department said, matching predictions of economists.

Global Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2009

Inflation in the G-20 largest economies fell to its lowest level in almost eight years in June, deepening a puzzle confronting central banks as they contemplate removing post-crisis stimulus policies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)