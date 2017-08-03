BOE Signals Rates to Rise Faster Than Markets Expect

The Bank of England joined other major central banks in signaling that a long era of easy money is gradually drawing to a close, saying that it anticipates raising interest rates in the U.K. at a faster pace than investors currently expect.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 5,000

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market's steady expansion has room to run.

Stock Rally Stalls Amid Mixed Earnings, BOE Decision

The stock rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above 22000 for the first time stalled Thursday.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Slowed in July

U.S. service-sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in nearly a year last month.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose in June

Orders for manufactured goods increased 3% to a seasonally adjusted $481.1 billion in June, the Commerce Department said, matching predictions of economists.

Global Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2009

Inflation in the G-20 largest economies fell to its lowest level in almost eight years in June, deepening a puzzle confronting central banks as they contemplate removing post-crisis stimulus policies.

Czech National Bank Raises Key Policy Rate After Nearly a Decade

The Czech central bank raised its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade, a milestone for Europe's central banks that have taken dramatic easing steps in recent years to prop up their economies and keep their currencies from strengthening too much.

China's Latest Bubble Is Its Most Serious Yet

The problem for Beijing isn't just the asset-management industry's sheer size, it is the evolving relationships between key players and the ever-changing nature of the products they sell.

In Booming Global Markets, Japan Is Once Again Left Behind

In a year in which almost every major stock market has soared, the underperformers are few and far between. Japan is the most striking example.

