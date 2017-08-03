BOE Signals Rates to Rise Faster Than Markets Expect

The Bank of England joined other major central banks in signaling that a long era of easy money is gradually drawing to a close, saying that it anticipates raising interest rates in the U.K. at a faster pace than investors currently expect.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall by 5,000

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, suggesting the labor market's steady expansion has room to run.

Stock Rally Fades, Investors Parse BOE Decision

A rally in global stocks stalled while the British pound came under pressure after the Bank of England said it would leave interest rates unchanged.

Global Inflation Hits Lowest Level Since 2009

Inflation in the Group of 20 largest economies, which account for most of the world's economic activity, fell to its lowest level in almost eight years during June, deepening a puzzle that confronts central banks as they contemplate the removal of post-crisis stimulus policies.

Czech National Bank Raises Key Policy Rate After Nearly a Decade

The Czech central bank raised its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade, a milestone for Europe's central banks that have taken dramatic easing steps in recent years to prop up their economies and keep their currencies from strengthening too much.

WSJ's Daily Shot: With Wages Stagnant, Older Americans Increasingly Prefer to Eat at Home

China's Latest Bubble Is Its Most Serious Yet

The problem for Beijing isn't just the asset-management industry's sheer size, it is the evolving relationships between key players and the ever-changing nature of the products they sell.

In Booming Global Markets, Japan Is Once Again Left Behind

In a year in which almost every major stock market has soared, the underperformers are few and far between. Japan is the most striking example.

Oil Edges Higher After U.S. Crude Stocks Fall

Oil futures nudged higher, building on a rebound overnight after investors ultimately took a bullish view on weekly U.S. inventory data.

Bond Upgrades Relieve Pressure on Commodity Firms

Commodity companies have seen their bond ratings improve amid cost cuts, rebounding energy prices and a stronger global economy. The result: bolstered balance sheets and more financial flexibility.

