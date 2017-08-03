'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger profit for its second quarter, boosted by limited medical spending and better-than-expected results from Affordable Care Act programs intended to reduce insurers' risk on health-law insurance plans.

SoFi Hints at IPO, Reports Record Results

Social Finance Inc. posted record earnings and loan volume in the second quarter, as the privately held company's chief executive hinted that it is moving closer to an initial public offering.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Trader Hall Is Closing His Astenbeck Hedge Fund

Famed oil trader Andrew Hall is shutting down his main hedge fund Astenbeck Capital Management. Mr. Hall confirmed the decision Thursday.

Square: Don't Overpay for Payments Hype

Payments company Square turned in a solid quarter, but its shares are just too expensive.

Fed Aims to Cut Back Requirements for Bank Directors

The Federal Reserve proposed scaling back the requirements it places on boards of directors at banks, its latest move to recalibrate regulations as it takes stock of rules adopted since the financial crisis.

NYSE on Track to Lose More ETF Listings

The NYSE, long the dominant listing venue for U.S. exchange-traded funds, is on track to lose ETF listings for a second straight year as competing exchanges vie for a larger slice of the fast-growing industry.

LSE Chief Backs Listing Rule Changes

The London Stock Exchange's top executive endorsed the right of the U.K. securities regulator to consider changing its rules for sovereign-owned companies, a move that could make it easier to woo the listing of oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

UniCredit's Profit Rises

Italy's largest bank by assets said the 3.2% increase in earnings was helped by higher fees and commissions, as well as lower provisions for bad loans.

Credit Agricole Net Profit Jumps

French lender Credit Agricole reported an unexpected jump in second-quarter net profit, boosted by lower costs and a strong retail banking business.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)