Credit Agricole Net Profit Jumps

Continue Reading Below

French lender Credit Agricole reported an unexpected jump in second-quarter net profit, boosted by lower costs and a strong retail banking business.

UniCredit's Net Profit Rises

Italian lender UniCredit said second-quarter net profit rose to EUR945 million, compared with EUR916 million a year earlier, supported by higher fees and commissions as well as lower provisions for bad loans.

AXA's Profit Rises on Strong Asset Management Business

French insurer AXA reported a 2% increase in first-half net profit as a strong asset management business helped offset lower life and savings revenue.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Home Capital Posts Quarterly Loss

Embattled mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. reported a second-quarter loss as it dealt with the fallout from an emergency bailout from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Aetna Profit Rises on Better Pricing, Strategy

Aetna reported a stronger second-quarter profit as it makes plans to exit the remaining states in which its Affordable Care Act exchanges still operate.

NYSE on Track to Lose More ETF Listings

The NYSE, long the dominant listing venue for U.S. exchange-traded funds, is on track to lose ETF listings for a second straight year as competing exchanges vie for a larger slice of the fast-growing industry.

Czech National Bank Raises Key Policy Rate After Nearly a Decade

The Czech central bank raised its key policy rate for the first time in nearly a decade, a milestone for Europe's central banks that have taken dramatic easing steps in recent years to prop up their economies and keep their currencies from strengthening too much.

J.P. Morgan Chase Settles Allegations Over Checking Account Denials

J.P. Morgan Chase agreed to pay $4.6 million to settle allegations it didn't properly inform people about why their account applications were denied.

'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

Insurers' Operating Incomes Rise

AIG posted better-than-expected operating results in its first quarter with Brian Duperreault at the helm, while competitor MetLife reported results for the last quarter before the spinoff of its historic core life-insurance unit.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)