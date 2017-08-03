Smoke, Then Fire: Uber Knowingly Leased Unsafe Cars to Drivers

Continue Reading Below

Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall. Then one caught fire, sparking a panic at the company. The episode, which wasn't previously public knowledge, adds to the list of crises that unfolded at Uber on the watch of former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick.

Avon CEO to Step Down Amid Activist Investor Pressure

Avon said that Chief Executive Sheri McCoy will resign in March, as the company faces pressure from activist investors to make faster progress on its corporate turnaround plan.

Teva Hit by Increased Competition in U.S. Generics

Investor concerns about Teva, which is grappling with a leadership vacuum and industry headwinds, mounted when the world's biggest seller of generic drugs offered a bleak financial update that sent shares reeling.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Monsanto Employee Emails Show Efforts to Marshal Scientists

An escalating legal battle between Monsanto and a plaintiffs' law firm offers an unusual look inside how the world's largest seed company defended a controversial herbicide.

Toyota, Mazda to Build $1.6 Billion Plant in U.S.

Toyota and Mazda are expected announce plans for the new factory, which would create 4,000 new jobs and be up and running by 2021, according to a person briefed on the plans.

'London Whale' Has a New Target: J.P. Morgan

The U.S. case against two former J.P. Morgan traders charged with concealing billions in losses fell apart because a key witness known as the London Whale shifted blame to CEO James Dimon and other top executives.

21st Century Fox, ION In Talks for Local Television Joint Venture

21st Century Fox and ION Media Networks Inc. are in talks to create a joint venture that would combine their respective local television station holdings, people familiar with the matter said.

Kraft Heinz, Kellogg Latest Food Makers to See Sales Drop

Kraft Heinz and Kellogg Co. joined the litany of food makers plagued by lackluster U.S. sales in the second quarter.

Fannie, Freddie Signal Possible Payment Delay

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac this week signaled they might not make their quarterly dividend payment to the Treasury Department at the end of September-a move that could divert about $5 billion from federal coffers just as the government's debt ceiling needs to be raised.

From Driverless Cars to Flying Cars: Former Google Engineer Also Worked on Larry Page's Project

Google co-founder Larry Page's flying-car startup enlisted star Google engineer Anthony Levandowski to work on the project, according to people familiar with the matter, months before Mr. Levandowski left the tech giant last year, allegedly with trade secrets, for rival Uber Technologies Inc.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)