Industrials Up On Tax-Legislation Hope -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies ticked up as traders bet the sector would benefit from Republicans' plan to cut corporate taxes. Trucking firm XPO Logistics has earmarked up to $8 billion for acquisitions and plans to nearly double the hubs in its "last-mile delivery network," a specialty that has grown in importance with the dominance of ecommerce in the retail space.
August 03, 2017 16:26 ET (20:26 GMT)