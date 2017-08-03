CURRENCIES: Dollar Remains Under Pressure; Pound Slides As BOE Strikes Dovish Note

BNP Paribas warns against potential dollar short squeeze

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. dollar remained under pressure against most major peers on Thursday, though the U.K. pound fell after the Bank of England kept interest rates at a record low, striking a downbeat tone on wages and economic growth.

The ICE Dollar Index was flat at 92.83 after trading around a 15-month low on Wednesday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dollar-languishes-at-15-month-low-with-adps-jobs-report-waiting-in-the-wings-2017-08-02). Traders are looking ahead to Friday's closely watched nonfarm-payrolls report.

"In the short term, speculation on the dollar is very bearish, and based on the futures market, we're seeing the most negative view on it expressed since 2009," said Rui De Figueiredo, chief investment officer and co-head of the Solutions/Multi-Asset Group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

See:Ignoring Washington chaos, companies likely kept up strong hiring in July (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ignoring-washington-chaos-companies-likely-kept-up-strong-hiring-in-july-2017-07-30)

U.S. jobless claims fell by 5,000 in the latest week, coming in near a 44-year low (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-jobless-claims-fall-by-5000-to-240000-2017-08-03). Separately, a reading of service sector activity slowed in July to the weakest rate of growth in 11 months (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ism-services-index-slows-to-11-month-low-in-july-2017-08-03).

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Lynton-Brown, foreign-exchange strategist at BNP Paribas in London, noted that short positions -- bets that the greenback will decline further -- are at a five-year extreme, which could expose investors holding shorts to significant risk if the dollar reverses its weak trend.

"Expectations around U.S. growth and inflation are so subdued, we see potential for a considerable U.S. dollar short squeeze if U.S. data surprises to the upside and/or renewed optimism around the likelihood of U.S. fiscal stimulus," said Lynton-Brown in a note.

Sterling slid 0.7% to $1.3225, after hitting $1.3267 earlier in the session in the wake of a better-than-expected reading on U.K. services activity (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/uk-services-sector-grows-modestly-2017-08-03) in July. The U.K. unit traded at $1.3225 late Wednesday, and swung in a range of $1.3112 and $1.3267 on Thursday.

Against the euro, the pound tanked 0.7% to EUR1.106 from EUR1.115 on Wednesday, marking the lowest trading level since November last year.

The pullback came as investors assessed the BOE's rate decision, monetary-policy statement and quarterly inflation report --the "Super Thursday" trio of simultaneous releases.

The central bank voted 6-2 to keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25% (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/boe-says-rates-may-rise-faster-than-markets-expect-2017-08-03), arguing that economic growth "remains sluggish in the near term as the squeeze on households' real incomes continues to weigh on consumption."

The BOE, in its inflation report, cut its 2017 gross domestic growth forecast to 1.7% from the 1.9% predicted in May. It also reduced its outlook for growth in 2018 to 1.6%, from 1.7%.

The policy makers said U.K. wages are expected to "remain subdued" for the rest of the year, while also cutting its salary growth for 2018 to 3% from the 3.5% expected previously.

Meanwhile, the euro was mostly unchanged against the greenback at $1.1856. Thus far this year, the euro has gained nearly 13% against the buck.

The dollar fell 0.5% against the yen , buying Yen110.13, compared with Yen110.74 on Wednesday. The dollar is down about 5.8% in 2017.

"We think the dollar is trading about 10% above fair value against the euro, but against the yen it is a different story," De Figueiredo said. "We think the dollar is likely to appreciate against the yen over the rest of the year, due to rising inflation in Japan."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2017 15:39 ET (19:39 GMT)