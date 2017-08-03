Consumer Companies Down Amid Mixed Earnings, Weak Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked down amid mixed earnings and weak economic data The Institute for Supply Management said its index of nonmanufacturing, or services, activity fell to 53.9 in July from 57.4 in June. Kellogg's shares rose after the cereal maker's earnings topped Wall Street estimates. Avon Products fell after the direct-sales firm said Chief Executive Sheri McCoy will resign in March, submitting to pressure from activist investors Barington Capital Group and NuOrion Partners, which have expressed dissatisfaction with Ms McCoy's turnaround plan.
August 03, 2017 16:29 ET (20:29 GMT)