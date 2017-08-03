China Pushes Back on U.S. Accusations on Trade, Urges Cooperation

China defended its protection of intellectual property and called on the U.S. to remain cooperative on trade, as the Trump administration considers taking a harder line with Beijing.

"China's government has consistently stressed intellectual property protection, and the results are there for all to see," said Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng in a transcript of remarks posted Thursday on the ministry's website.

The comments came in response to a Wall Street Journal report this week that the U.S. plans tough trade actions against China, which would make good on one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises.

China's Commerce Ministry didn't immediately respond to a question on whether the country planned to retaliate.

The White House is studying whether it can invoke little-used U.S. trade laws to unilaterally penalize China. The administration has pointed to intellectual-property theft and requirements for foreign investors to share technology as two examples of unfair China trade practices.

Mr. Gao urged the U.S. to take a cooperative approach, saying the two nations' economies are intertwined.

"We both win through cooperation, we both are hurt in a fight," he said.

Mr. Trump had vowed to punish China for its trade practices during his election campaign last year, but softened his tone after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April. The relationship has turned frosty again in recent months, with Mr. Trump lashing out against Beijing's refusal to impose economic sanctions on North Korea for its missile development.

China's critics point to the trade imbalance as a sign the country isn't playing fair. China's trade surplus with the U.S. reached $117.5 billion over the first half of the year, or more than 63% of the total surplus it ran with all of its trading partners, according to China's customs bureau.

Chinese officials contend that figure is overblown since it would be partially offset by China's services-trade deficit with the U.S. Beijing has urged the U.S. to narrow the gap by easing export restrictions to China on certain categories such as high-tech goods.

