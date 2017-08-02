Who Wants to Work Where? SurveyMonkey and Fortune Team Up to Determine America's Favorite Employers

In our dramatically divided days, I may not be calming the culture clash by asserting that Trump voters and Clinton voters can't even agree on which companies have the most positive impact on the U.S., but it's true.
Well, sort of: There is some overlap, but the lists are far from identical.
What I'm talking about is a new survey from SurveyMonkey and Fortune that aimed to find out which companies people see as America's top employers. Survey participants were asked to rank organizations according to their positive and negative impacts on the country, employer appeal, willingness to change in pursuit of success, customer care, and other criteria. Check out some of the results below:
Companies Perceived to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:
UPS
Microsoft
FedEx
Amazon.com
Walt Disney Company
Home Depot
Apple
Intel
Alphabet (Google)
Costco Wholesale
Companies Perceived to Have the Most Negative Impact on the U.S.:
Wells Fargo
Freddie Mac
JPMorgan Chase
Companies Men Are Most Excited to Work For:
Microsoft
Boeing
Alphabet (Google)
Apple
Intel
Walt Disney Company
Lockheed Martin
Cisco Systems
Amazon.com
Caterpillar
Companies Women Are Most Excited to Work For:
Walt Disney Company
Alphabet (Google)
Microsoft
Apple
Amazon.com
Intel
Hewlett Packard
Johnson Johnson
HP
IBM
Companies Millennials Are Most Excited to Work For:
Microsoft
Walt Disney Company
HP
Alphabet (Google)
Apple
Boeing
Intel
Caterpillar
Amazon.com
Lockheed Martin
Companies Millennials Are Least Excited to Work For:
Wal-Mart
Wells Fargo
Valero Energy
Companies Non-Millennials (People 35 and Older) Are Most Excited to Work For:
Alphabet (Google)
Microsoft
Apple
Walt Disney Company
Boeing
Amazon.com
Intel
Hewlett Packard
IBM
Lockheed Martin
Companies Trump Voters Perceive to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:
United Parcel Service (UPS)
Caterpillar
Ford Motor Company
Amazon.com
Boeing
Walt Disney Company
Microsoft
Hewlett Packard
Costco Wholesale
Apple
Companies Clinton Voters Perceive to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:
Microsoft
Walt Disney Company
Apple
Amazon.com
Alphabet (Google)
Home Depot
Target
Ford Motor Company
International Business Machines (IBM)
Johnson Johnson
Companies Trump Voters Are Most Excited to Work For:
Boeing
Hewlett Packard
Lockheed Martin
Microsoft
Caterpillar
Ford Motor Company
Walt Disney Company
Exxon Mobil
Cisco Systems
Apple
Companies Clinton Voters Are Most Excited to Work For:
Alphabet (Google)
Microsoft
Walt Disney Company
Apple
Intel
Amazon.com
Boeing
Hewlett Packard
General Electric (GE)
Dell Technologies
On the bright side, maybe we aren't as divided as it seems – tech companies sure are popular across the board, regardless of political views, age, or gender.