Who Wants to Work Where? SurveyMonkey and Fortune Team Up to Determine America's Favorite Employers

In our dramatically divided days, I may not be calming the culture clash by asserting that Trump voters and Clinton voters can't even agree on which companies have the most positive impact on the U.S., but it's true.

Well, sort of: There is some overlap, but the lists are far from identical.

What I'm talking about is a new survey from SurveyMonkey and Fortune that aimed to find out which companies people see as America's top employers. Survey participants were asked to rank organizations according to their positive and negative impacts on the country, employer appeal, willingness to change in pursuit of success, customer care, and other criteria. Check out some of the results below:

Companies Perceived to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:

UPS

Microsoft

FedEx

Amazon.com

Walt Disney Company

Home Depot

Apple

Intel

Alphabet (Google)

Costco Wholesale

Companies Perceived to Have the Most Negative Impact on the U.S.:

Wells Fargo

Freddie Mac

JPMorgan Chase

Companies Men Are Most Excited to Work For:

Microsoft

Boeing

Alphabet (Google)

Apple

Intel

Walt Disney Company

Lockheed Martin

Cisco Systems

Amazon.com

Caterpillar

Companies Women Are Most Excited to Work For:

Walt Disney Company

Alphabet (Google)

Microsoft

Apple

Amazon.com

Intel

Hewlett Packard

Johnson Johnson

HP

IBM

Companies Millennials Are Most Excited to Work For:

Microsoft

Walt Disney Company

HP

Alphabet (Google)

Apple

Boeing

Intel

Caterpillar

Amazon.com

Lockheed Martin

Companies Millennials Are Least Excited to Work For:

Wal-Mart

Wells Fargo

Valero Energy

Companies Non-Millennials (People 35 and Older) Are Most Excited to Work For:

Alphabet (Google)

Microsoft

Apple

Walt Disney Company

Boeing

Amazon.com

Intel

Hewlett Packard

IBM

Lockheed Martin

Companies Trump Voters Perceive to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Caterpillar

Ford Motor Company

Amazon.com

Boeing

Walt Disney Company

Microsoft

Hewlett Packard

Costco Wholesale

Apple

Companies Clinton Voters Perceive to Have the Most Positive Impact on the U.S.:

Microsoft

Walt Disney Company

Apple

Amazon.com

Alphabet (Google)

Home Depot

Target

Ford Motor Company

International Business Machines (IBM)

Johnson Johnson

Companies Trump Voters Are Most Excited to Work For:

Boeing

Hewlett Packard

Lockheed Martin

Microsoft

Caterpillar

Ford Motor Company

Walt Disney Company

Exxon Mobil

Cisco Systems

Apple

Companies Clinton Voters Are Most Excited to Work For:

Alphabet (Google)

Microsoft

Walt Disney Company

Apple

Intel

Amazon.com

Boeing

Hewlett Packard

General Electric (GE)

Dell Technologies

On the bright side, maybe we aren't as divided as it seems – tech companies sure are popular across the board, regardless of political views, age, or gender.