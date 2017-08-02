What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (August 2, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Health insurers in some states are seeking premium increases as high as 30% or more on ACA plans, amid uncertainty about Trump administration policies.

Senate Republicans made clear they want to focus on tax and fiscal legislation despite Trump's calls to keep health care their priority.

Democrats in the Senate outlined their conditions for a tax deal with the GOP, saying they wouldn't back deficit-financed tax cuts.

The eurozone expansion quickened, raising expectations the ECB will begin to phase out its stimulus measures next year.

Venezuelan intelligence officers seized two opposition leaders in what Maduro's opponents called another step toward autocratic rule.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Tillerson said the U.S. doesn't seek regime change in North Korea, a statement at odds with recent suggestions by the CIA chief.

Wray won Senate confirmation to be the next FBI director, in a 92-5 vote.

Stolen emails show a relationship between the U.A.E.'s envoy to the U.S. and a financier who officials say is central to the 1MDB scandal.

Greece's former statistics chief was convicted of wrongdoing over his release of deficit data to the EU.

The administration said it would waive certain regulations to expedite the rebuilding of a wall along San Diego's boundary with Mexico.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)