Utilities Stocks Up On Rates Wagers - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet any weakness in jobs data Friday would dissuade the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates. Costs estimates on a Georgia nuclear power plant have now topped $25 billion, raising new questions about whether the sole remaining nuclear facility under construction in the U.S. will get built. Pipeline operator Williams Cos, included in some major utilities indexes because of its close links with the industry, said it swung to a quarterly profit.
August 02, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)