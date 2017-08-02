Watch Live: President Trump and senators Perdue & Cotton discuss immigration

Unemployment Rate Seen Down to 4.3% -- Data Week Ahead

Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 29 241K (18) 244K

0945 Markit Services PMI Jul N/A 54.2*

1000 ISM Non-Mfg PMI Jul 57.0 (23) 57.4

1000 Factory Orders Jun +3.0% (18) -0.8%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jul +180K (25) +222K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jul 4.3% (24) 4.4%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Jul +0.3% (19) +0.2%

0830 U.S. Trade Deficit Jun $44.1B (20) $46.5B

*July Flash Reading

**all private-sector workers

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

