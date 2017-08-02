Singapore Manufacturing Activity Improves in July

Singapore's manufacturing activity improved further in July, with the purchasing managers index edging higher.

Continue Reading Below

The overall manufacturing PMI rose to 51.0 last month from 50.9 in June, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management said Wednesday.

That marked the eleventh consecutive month the reading has indicated an expansion.

The institute attributed the slight improvement in the July PMI reading to higher orders, exports and factory output.

The PMI for electronics ticked up to 52.2 in July from 52.1 in June, the data showed.

Write to Gaurav Raghuvanshi at gaurav.raghuvanshi@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)