Oil Edges Down After Bearish Stock Forecast

Oil prices inched lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a bearish U.S. inventory forecast and concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.15% to $51.70 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.16% at $49.07 a barrel.

On Tuesday the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, projected that U.S. crude inventories rose 1.8 million barrels last week. That runs counter to another decline that analysts anticipate in weekly government data due later Wednesday.

Analysts at Commerzbank say that the rebalancing sought in the oil market will take more time and attributed the swelling in U.S. inventories to "a sharp rise in imports, which likewise suggests that crude oil is still in plentiful supply."

Last year the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and external allies such as Russia agreed to eliminate about 2% of the global to prop up oil prices and reduce a global glut.

But crude prices have actually fallen by 9.8% in the last six months, and news that major oil producers are struggling to keep their pledges have unnerved investors.

"Prices are running out of steam," said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank. "The discipline of OPEC countries must be cast into question."

Citing a survey, Reuters reported that July output among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries hit the highest level of 2017.

OPEC member such as Iraq said it exported 3.2 million barrels per day.

Iran reported exports amounting to more than 2.2 million barrels per day, while Libya's international sales rose to 865,000 barrels per day--"its highest export volume in three years," noted Commerzbank analysts.

The oil cartel is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting next week to review members' commitments to the production caps they have agreed to. Several smaller producers, such as Ecuador, have already voiced their dissension, saying they don't have economic prowess to keep sidelining production amid low prices.

Official OPEC monthly data will be released next Tuesday.

Traders are also watching for unsettling signs that the more North American crude is coming online.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.26% to $1.66 a gallon. ICE gasoilchanged hands at $487.75 a metric ton, down $3.25 from the previous settlement.

