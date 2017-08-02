Williams Says Fed Should Start Reducing Its Balance Sheet This Fall

Continue Reading Below

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said it would be appropriate to start slowly shrinking the U.S. central bank's holdings of more than $4 trillion in bonds in the fall.

Rosengren: Tight Labor Markets Justify Fed Plans to Keep Raising Rates

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said tight labor markets should keep the U.S. central bank on its path to gradually raise rates and start slowly shrinking its balance sheet, despite a surprising pause in inflation pressures this spring.

Investors Pile Into Private Equity at Greatest Clip Since 2013

Apollo Global Management LLC, Carlyle Group LP and their private-equity peers are growing their assets at an accelerated clip as investors seek alternatives to richly priced stocks and bonds.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Iraq Set to Raise $1 Billion in Bond Sale

Iraq is set to raise $1 billion through its first independent international bond sale in more than a decade, bankers aware of the transaction said on Wednesday, as the war-torn country looks for cash to support its finances.

U.S. Loan Risk Falls Slightly

The riskiness of big loans held by U.S. banks and investors "declined slightly but remains elevated" because of debt tied to corporate buyout deals and the oil-and-gas industry, according to regulators.

Chicago Open Outcry Floor Wins Approval

Box Options Exchange won approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an open outcry floor in Chicago, the first of its kind in decades.

Dow Closes Above 22000

A surge in Apple shares sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average past 22000 for the first time, the latest milestone in a stock rally that has stretched into its ninth year.

Oil Rises After Inventory Data

Oil prices rose Wednesday after U.S. data showed that crude inventories continued to shrink and gasoline demand climbed to a record last week.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

Beijing to 'Strengthen Oversight' of Offshore Loans Backed by Domestic Collateral

China is stepping up scrutiny of the practice of borrowing overseas by putting up collateral back at home, seeking to stanch capital outflows swollen by companies' aggressive pursuit of deals abroad.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)