ADP Reports 178,000 Rise in July Private Payrolls

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected for the second consecutive month, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy. Firms added 178,000 workers to their ranks in July.

Dow Tops 22000, Boosted by Apple

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped above 22000 for the first time, before sliding below the mark, as Apple shares gave the index its latest earnings-fueled boost.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

Treasury Advisory Committee Urges Prompt Raising of Debt Limit

The Treasury Department said it continues to expect to be able to fund the government through the end of September, but said it is critical Congress act "promptly" to raise the borrowing limit.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in June

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in June for the third month in four, as inflation looks set to remain weak despite a sustained pickup in economic growth.

Venezuelan Default Fears Rise With Billions in Debt Coming Due Soon

Investors have been bracing for a Venezuela debt default for more than a year, but fallout from the country's widely criticized election last weekend could prove to be the tipping point.

ISM-New York Outlook Rises in July

Business conditions across New York City increased in July to its highest level since late last year, with the current business conditions index coming in at 62.8.

Beijing to 'Strengthen Oversight' of Offshore Loans Backed by Domestic Collateral

China is stepping up scrutiny of the practice of borrowing overseas by putting up collateral back at home, seeking to stanch capital outflows swollen by companies' aggressive pursuit of deals abroad.

August 02, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)