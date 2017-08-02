ADP Reports 178,000 Rise in July Private Payrolls

Hiring at private U.S. employers slowed more than expected for the second consecutive month, potentially raising concerns about a weakening economy. Firms added 178,000 workers to their ranks in July.

Dow Poised to Hit 22000 on Apple Boost

Apple's latest results pushed global technology shares higher, fueling expectations that the Dow Jones Industrial Average could rise above 22000 for the first time when the U.S. market opens.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

Oil Edges Down After Bearish Stock Forecast

Oil prices inched lower, weighed down by a bearish U.S. inventory forecast and concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps.

WSJ's Daily Shot: America's Infrastructure Neglect Worsens

Treasury Advisory Committee Urges Prompt Raising of Debt Limit

The Treasury Department said it continues to expect to be able to fund the government through the end of September, but said it is critical Congress act "promptly" to raise the borrowing limit.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

The keepers of the S&P 500 took a stand against public companies with multiple classes of shares, saying they would bar newcomers with such setups from their flagship index.

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in June

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in June for the third month in four, as inflation looks set to remain weak despite a sustained pickup in economic growth.

Beijing to 'Strengthen Oversight' of Offshore Loans Backed by Domestic Collateral

China is stepping up scrutiny of the practice of borrowing overseas by putting up collateral back at home, seeking to stanch capital outflows swollen by companies' aggressive pursuit of deals abroad.

BOJ's Funo Wants Private Sector to Do Its Share of Structural Reform

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo said Wednesday the private sector should take a more active role in boosting the nation's growth potential, taking advantage of supportive conditions under the central bank's easing policy.

August 02, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)