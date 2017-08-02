Dow Poised to Hit 22000 on Apple Boost

Continue Reading Below

Apple's latest results pushed global technology shares higher, fueling expectations that the Dow could rise above the 22000 mark for the first time when the U.S. market opens later in the day.

Oil Edges Down After Bearish Stock Forecast

Oil prices inched lower, weighed down by a bearish U.S. inventory forecast and concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

Companies with multiple share-class structures, such as Snap Inc., won't be allowed to join the S&P 500, according to new rules outlined by the operator of the most widely followed market benchmark.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Producer Prices Fell in June

The prices of goods leaving the eurozone's factory gates fell in June for the third month in four, as inflation looks set to remain weak despite a sustained pickup in economic growth.

BOJ's Funo Wants Private Sector to Do Its Share of Structural Reform

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo said Wednesday the private sector should take a more active role in boosting the nation's growth potential, taking advantage of supportive conditions under the central bank's easing policy.

India's Central Bank Cuts Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of India cut its main lending rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, as inflation and economic growth slow down.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

Banking Regulator to Take First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The national bank regulator is taking a first step toward changing the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Indexers Push Back Against Wall Street

Give a small cheer to the index nerds at S&P. Their decision to ban companies that have different classes of stock is a rare instance of Wall Street protecting investors.

Mexican Growth Seen More Dependent on Domestic Issues

Economists surveyed by the Bank of Mexico kept their expectations for economic growth this year at 2%, but put domestic matters such as politics and public security atop the list of things that could stymie the economy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)