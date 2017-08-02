Global Stocks Lifted by Apple's Results

Earnings news continued to push global stocks higher, with Asian equities getting a fresh lift from Apple's latest results. But Australian stocks gave up some of their recent gain as commodities prices pulled back.

U.S. Plans Trade Measures Against China

The Trump administration is planning trade measures to force Beijing to crack down on intellectual-property theft and ease requirements that American companies share advanced technologies to gain entry to the Chinese market.

BOJ's Funo Wants Private Sector to Do Its Share of Structural Reform

Bank of Japan policy board member Yukitoshi Funo said Wednesday the private sector should take a more active role in boosting the nation's growth potential, taking advantage of supportive conditions under the central bank's easing policy.

EPA Official Signals Willingness to Negotiate on Car-Emission Rules

Auto makers selling electric cars and putting vehicles in ride-sharing fleets could receive significant credits toward meeting stringent U.S. emissions standards, proposals that would revise current regulations that were locked in under the Obama administration, an Environmental Protection Agency official said.

Banking Regulator to Take First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The national bank regulator is taking a first step toward changing the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

Companies with multiple share-class structures, such as Snap Inc., won't be allowed to join the S&P 500, according to new rules outlined by the operator of the most widely followed market benchmark.

Indexers Push Back Against Wall Street

Give a small cheer to the index nerds at S&P. Their decision to ban companies that have different classes of stock is a rare instance of Wall Street protecting investors.

Mexican Growth Seen More Dependent on Domestic Issues

Economists surveyed by the Bank of Mexico kept their expectations for economic growth this year at 2%, but put domestic matters such as politics and public security atop the list of things that could stymie the economy.

Oil Prices Fall as OPEC Doubts Emerge

Oil prices fell from a two-month high as investors once again began to doubt OPEC's ability to curtail production and make a dent in the global supply glut.

Inflation Tame in June, Complicating Fed's Rate Decision

Consumer prices were flat in June from the prior month and annual inflation remained well below the Fed's 2% target, a potential yellow flag for the central bank as it considers interest-rate increases later in the year.

August 02, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)