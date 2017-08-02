Banking Regulator Takes First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency asked for public feedback on potential changes to the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Apollo's Profit Falls on Commodity-Price Swings

Apollo Global Management's second-quarter profit fell as commodity-price weakness slowed its investment gains.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered, a laggard among banks restructuring since the financial crisis, said it still sees too many uncertainties to start paying dividends again.

Carlyle's Profit Jumps as Investments Appreciate

Carlyle Group LP's second-quarter profit soared as its investments appreciated, adding to private-equity firms' strong showing for the period.

Pricewaterhouse to Settle Brokerage Audit Allegations for $1 Million

Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP agreed Wednesday to pay $1 million to settle a regulator's allegations that its audit of Bank of America Corp.'s Merrill Lynch brokerage had been inadequate.

U.S. Loan Risk Falls Slightly

The riskiness of big loans held by U.S. banks and investors "declined slightly but remains elevated" because of debt tied to corporate buyout deals and the oil-and-gas industry, according to regulators.

CBOE, Winklevoss Twins Team Up for Bitcoin Data

CBOE Holdings has entered an agreement with Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss to use bitcoin market data, paving the way for CBOE to list bitcoin derivatives.

Mester: Fed's Anticipated Path of Rate Increases 'Appropriate'

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the Fed should stick to the monetary policy path it outlined in its most recent projections.

Accenture Grabs Space in Manhattan's Hudson Yards District

Global professional services giant Accenture is setting up in Manhattan's newest office hot spot, the Hudson Yards District, joining marquee companies in the financial-services, fashion, technology, media and legal sectors.

Some Insurers Seek ACA Premium Increases of 30% and Higher

Major health insurers in some states are seeking 2018 premium increases on Affordable Care Act plans of 30% or more, according to new federal data.

