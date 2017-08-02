Oil Rises After Inventory Data

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices rose Wednesday after U.S. data showed that crude inventories continued to shrink and gasoline demand climbed to a record last week.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

Georgia Nuclear Plant Costs Rise to $25 Billion

Southern Co. released a new estimate for Georgia's Vogtle Electric Generating Plant that shows costs have doubled since the project began.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

Rio Tinto in Giving Mood After Strong First Half of Year

The mining company plans to return a total $3 billion to shareholders in 2017 after profit jumped and debt fell over the first half of the year.

Tesla Earnings: What to Watch

The auto maker's second-quarter financial report comes amid a disappointing sales period. With Tesla ramping up production of its Model 3, investors will likely focus on the company's cash burn.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 22.47 billion cubic feet, half as much as usual for this time of year.

German Auto Makers Agree to Software Updates for Diesel Vehicles

The diesel engine just got another knock, this time in the country where it was invented. Germany's biggest auto makers agreed to implement software updates to their fleet of diesel cars in Germany.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

BP Says It Can Now Profit at Oil Below $50

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter and said it can now break even when oil is at $47 a barrel, but its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)