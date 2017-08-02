Oil Edges Down After Bearish Stock Forecast

Oil prices inched lower, weighed down by a bearish U.S. inventory forecast and concerns about major oil producers' wavering commitment to output caps.

U.S. Oil Inventories Post Smaller-Than-Expected Decline

U.S. inventories of crude oil and processed fuels like gasoline declined for the week ended July 28, according to EIA data. Crude-oil supplies fell by 1.5 million barrels when a decline of 3.1 million barrels was expected.

OPEC's 'Catch-22': How to Unwind Its Deal to Cut Oil Output

OPEC and other big oil producers are facing a new high-wire act: how to keep the oil market calm if they decide to lift their output curbs and ramp production back up.

Rio Tinto in Giving Mood After Strong First Half of Year

The mining company plans to return a total $3 billion to shareholders in 2017 after profit jumped and debt fell over the first half of the year.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

BP Says It Can Now Profit at Oil Below $50

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter and said it can now break even when oil is at $47 a barrel, but its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Big Oil Bites the Low-Price Bullet

Investors need to make sure companies can keep paying their generous dividends.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

