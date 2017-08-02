U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Decreasing in DOE Data

Oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.1 million barrels while gasoline stockpiles are expected to show a decrease of 500,000 barrels.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

Oil Prices Fall as OPEC Doubts Emerge

Oil prices fell from a two-month high as investors once again began to doubt OPEC's ability to curtail production and make a dent in the global supply glut.

BP Says It Can Now Profit at Oil Below $50

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter and said it can now break even when oil is at $47 a barrel, but its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Big Oil Bites the Low-Price Bullet

Investors need to make sure companies can keep paying their generous dividends.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

Nuclear Power's Growth in U.S. Takes a Hit

Hopes for a U.S. nuclear renaissance dimmed Monday when the owner of a partially built power plant in South Carolina pulled the plug after its costs ballooned by billions of dollars.

U.S. Weighs Sanctions Against Venezuela's Oil Industry

U.S. government officials are considering stepping up sanctions against Venezuela by targeting its vital oil industry, although an embargo against Venezuelan crude oil imports into the U.S. is off the table for now, people familiar with the deliberations say.

August 02, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)