Apple Sales Rise on Revived iPad, Mac Sales

Apple delivered strong revenue in the June quarter, typically its weakest period, by re-energizing iPad and Mac sales and keeping purchases of iPhones steady as consumers anticipate a new phone this fall.

Rio Tinto in Giving Mood After Strong First Half of Year

The mining company plans to return a total $3 billion to shareholders in 2017 after profit jumped and debt fell over the first half of the year.

Standard Chartered Shares Fall as Dividends Stay Suspended

Standard Chartered said it isn't ready to start paying dividends again but will reconsider it at the end of the year.

Uber, Lyft Dealt a Setback in Seattle Union Effort

A federal judge on Tuesday dealt a setback to ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft in their battle to block a unionization effort in Seattle for thousands of contract drivers.

Former Fiat Negotiator Pleads Not Guilty to Charges of Misusing Funds

Alphons Iacobelli pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of making illegal payments to United Auto Worker officials, part of a continuing federal investigation into suspected misuse of funds.

Good News for Apple: China Still Wants Pricey Phones

Apple has been facing headwinds in China, but the new iPhone expected this fall offers a glimmer of hope, some analysts say, thanks to affluent Chinese consumers who are willing to pay premium prices for the latest technology.

Tesla Earnings: What to Watch

The auto maker's second-quarter financial report comes amid a disappointing sales period. With Tesla ramping up production of its Model 3, investors will likely focus on the company's cash burn.

Jacobs to Buy CH2M for $2.85 Billion

Jacobs Engineering unveiled a $2.85 billion cash-and-stock deal for engineering-services firm CH2M Hill, as Jacobs seeks to capture more lucrative infrastructure and government-services business.

AMC Entertainment Shares Plunge

AMC Entertainment Holdings shares plunged after hours on Tuesday, as the company hit investors with troubling earnings guidance and plans to reduce costs.

Samsung Heir Begins Testimony in Corruption Trial

Lee Jae-yong, de facto head of South Korea's Samsung conglomerate, defended himself in court for the first time since his February arrest over a political scandal that has gripped the country and toppled its president.

August 02, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)