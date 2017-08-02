Jacobs Engineering Nears Deal to Buy CH2M Hill

A $2.85 billion cash-and-stock deal for the engineering-services firm is expected to be announced Wednesday, as Jacobs seeks to capture more lucrative infrastructure and government-services business.

AMC Entertainment Shares Plunge

AMC Entertainment Holdings shares plunged after hours on Tuesday, as the company hit investors with troubling earnings guidance and plans to reduce costs.

Amazon Cloud Customers Are Told: Don't Bypass China's Internet Gates

Amazon.com Inc.'s web service partner in China, Beijing Sinnet Technology Co., has told Amazon cloud-computing customers to delete software tools that allow them to bypass China's internet filters.

Apple Sales Rise on Revived iPad, Mac Sales

Apple delivered strong revenue in the June quarter, typically its weakest period, by re-energizing iPad and Mac sales and keeping purchases of iPhones steady as consumers anticipate a new phone this fall.

Theranos Low on Cash After Settlement With Walgreens

A settlement between Theranos Inc. and Walgreens drugstore chain leaves the blood-testing lab firm with little money left in its coffers.

Uber, Lyft Dealt a Setback in Seattle Union Effort

A federal judge on Tuesday dealt a setback to ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft in their battle to block a unionization effort in Seattle for thousands of contract drivers.

Boeing Jets Once Destined for Russia to Be Air Force One

The U.S. will buy two 747 jumbo jets from Boeing for use as the next Air Force One fleet, converting planes previously ordered by a bankrupt Russian airline.

Virtu to Sell Electronic Bond Trading Platform

Electronic trading firm Virtu Financial is moving to sell BondPoint, the fixed-income trading platform it took over last month when it completed its acquisition of KCG Holdings, a person familiar with the situation said.

Ann Taylor Parent Revamps Executive Ranks

The owner of the Ann Taylor and Loft brands said it is overhauling its executive ranks as part of a "complete organization reset."

SeaWorld Entertainment Names Interim CFO

SeaWorld Entertainment said Tuesday it has named Marc Swanson as interim chief financial officer to replace Peter Crage, who is leaving the post to join another company.

