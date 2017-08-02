India's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate

India's central bank cut its main lending rate by a quarter percentage point Wednesday, as inflation and economic growth slow down.

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee lowered its repurchase rate to 6.0%, as predicted by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The move comes almost 10 months after the RBI last cut the rate in October.

The central bank also lowered its reverse repo rate--the rate at which it borrows money from commercial banks--by 0.25 percentage point to 5.75%.

Consumer-price inflation in Asia's third-largest economy slowed to 1.5% in June, well below the 2% bottom of the central bank's target range.

Economists expect the central bank to cut the rate by another 0.25 percentage point in the coming year.

