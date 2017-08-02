Genting Singapore Swings to Second-Quarter Profit

Genting Singapore PLC (G13.SG) Wednesday reported a return to profit in the second quarter after its revenue increased and costs declined.

Net profit in the June quarter was 143.3 million (US$105.4 million), compared with a S$10.5 million loss in the same period of last year, the casino-resorts operator said in a statement to Singapore Exchange.

Revenue rose 24% on year to S$596.1 million, while cost of sales fell 17% to S$321.3 million and finance costs fell 26% to S$8.8 million, Genting said.

